ADA — The Ada Kiwanis Club is hosting its annual spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Ada High School Cafeteria, 724 W. North Ave., Ada.

Tickets are $7 for pre-sale; $8 at the door; children 10 and under are free. Tickets are available at the following locations: Liberty-National Bank; Ferguson Insurance; Dr. Mark B. Shull’s Office; Hanson-Neely Funeral Home and/or any Kiwanis member.

