BLUFFTON — Join a park naturalist to help create a list of the different types of birds that migrte through and stay in Allen County at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Motter Metro Park, 10740 Columbus Grove-Bluffton Road, Bluffton.

