KALIDA — The Putnam County Republican Party is hosting a “Get to Know the Candidates” event featuring Secretary of State and candidate for Ohio governor Jon Husted at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Kalida K of C Hall, 718 Napoleon Road, Kalida.

