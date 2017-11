LIMA — The Lima Kiwanis Club will meet at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Milano Cafe, 2383 Elida Road, Lima. This will be Veterans Appreciation Day. Guest speaker is Allen County Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia.

