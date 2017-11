LIMA — Styx will be performing in Lima at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima.

Tickets are $59.50-$225 and can be purchased at the box office by calling 419-224-1552 or online at j.mp/2yG44zP.

The band had hits “Lady,” “Come Sail Away” and “Blue Collar Man” and has more than four decades of chart hits.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_VeteransMemorialCivicCenter.jpg