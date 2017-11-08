Petersburg Parishes are hosting sixth annual Fair Trade Sale

BOTKINS — The Petersburg Parishes are hosting the sixth annual Fair Trade Sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in the basement of the Immaculate Conception Church, North Main St., Botkins.

The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Fair Trade sale provides an opportunity to purchase unique gifts for children and adults made by independent artists, craftspersons and farmers cross the world. Items for sale include clothing, home decor, baskets, jewelry, musical instruments, toys, Christmas decorations, crosses and more.

For more information call 418-738-4924.

