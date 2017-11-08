Reineke Lincoln participating in Ladies and Lincolns event

LIMA — Reineke Lincoln is partnering with Nitza’s Boutique and The Met to promote the Lincoln Black Label from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Met Block, on Main Street in Lima.

The Lincoln Black Label is a more luxurious model of the Lincoln brand. All Black Label interior and technologies are custom made for each vehicle.

Guests will receive a punch card to take to The Met for complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages and to Nitza’s for a free gift. The Met will be serving all Ladies and Lincoln guests their choice of beverage and multiple hors d’oeuvre trays such as cheese, crackers and artichoke dip. Nitza’s will be giving away wallets as a complementary gift as well as two $100 give certificates to two lucky guests.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar.jpg