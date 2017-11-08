Posted on

City of Lima Design Review Board to meet Thursday

City of Lima Design Review Board, noon, Lima City Council Chambers, 50 Town Square, Lima.

LIMA — The City of Lima Design Review board will meet at noon Thursday in Lima City Council Chambers, 50 Town Square, Lima.

