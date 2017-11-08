Posted on November 8, 2017 City of Lima Design Review Board to meet Thursday Calendar, News City of Lima Design Review Board, noon, Lima City Council Chambers, 50 Town Square, Lima. LIMA — The City of Lima Design Review board will meet at noon Thursday in Lima City Council Chambers, 50 Town Square, Lima. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_LimaFlag.jpg City of Lima Design Review Board, noon, Lima City Council Chambers, 50 Town Square, Lima. RECOMMENDED FOR YOU 8:00 am | Get This: Trump administration moves ahead with Obama menu-label law 12:25 am Updated: 12:36 am. | Berger edges out Cheney in Lima mayoral race 12:24 am Updated: 12:24 am. | Allen County voters turn down RTA’s sales tax request Load comments (0)