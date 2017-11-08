Get This: Trump administration moves ahead with Obama menu-label law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is moving ahead with Obama-era requirements to post calorie counts in restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores and pizza delivery chains nationwide next year.
Despite years of opposition by some food sellers, the Food and Drug Administration is offering only minor compromises to industry complaints about the difficulties of displaying calories at takeout chains, self-service buffets and other non-restaurant food locations.
The FDA posted a preliminary guidance online Tuesday to help businesses comply with the law.
Trump appointees have delayed or upended regulations passed by the Obama administration including rules for water pollution, fuel emissions and policing for-profit universities. But the menu labeling rules, championed by former first lady Michelle Obama, appear on track to take effect next May after years of delays.
Behind the law is the idea that people may think twice about their daily doughnut at the gas station if they see how many hundreds of calories it contains.
FILE - This Aug. 24, 2017 file photo, shows a KFC menu with calorie counts in New York. The Trump administration is moving ahead with a law from the Obama years that will require calorie counts to appear on foods served at restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores and pizza delivery chains nationwide. The FDA posted recommendations Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 to help businesses comply with the law. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)