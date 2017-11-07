Mixed results on levies in Putnam County

OTTAWA — The Putnam County Council on Aging replacement levy passed Tuesday with 7,613 votes for and 1,770 votes against.

The 0.06 mill, five-year levy will replace the current Council on Aging levy, which expires in 2018. The new levy will not take go into effect until 2019 and will run for five years.

Beth Steffan, of Ottawa Township, said she voted for the Council on Aging levy.

“I think it’s a need in the county to help those out who need it,” she said.

Longtime Ottawa resident Kevin Schimmoeller also voted for the Council on Aging levy but said he voted against the Putnam County General Health District levy.

“I have a mom who’s old and I want someone around to help her if I can’t,” he said. “Plus, I’m going to be that age myself.”

Though he voted “yes” for most of the other issues on the Ottawa ballot, he voted against the health levy because the health district already has enough money and there were other places it was needed, Schimmoeller said.

The Putnam County General Health District levy did pass with a total of 6,957 votes for and 2,354 against.

The 1 mill, five-year replacement fire levy for Blanchard Township passed 313 votes for and 115 against. The levy will be used to maintain Blanchard Township’s fire equipment, Gerald Maag said.

However, the Blanchard Township 2 mill, five-year roads levy, which Maag had said was important for maintaining township roads, failed to pass. The vote was close with 200 votes for the levy and 223 against.