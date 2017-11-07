New faces come to Lima City Council

LIMA — While Lima decided to stay the course for mayor, change is coming to Lima City Council.

With council members up for re-election in four out of Lima’s seven wards, voters went for change, leaving one out of the four incumbents on the council after the votes were tallied.

In the 1st Ward, Todd Gordon was re-elected to a second term with 64 percent of the vote, defeating challenger and former Lima City Councilman Ray Magnus.

Jesse Lowe II was defeated by newcomer Carla Thompson in the 3rd Ward, with Thompson winning almost 52 percent of the vote.

A similar scenario played out in the 5th Ward, where newcomer Jamie Dixon garnered almost 58 percent of the vote to oust incumbent Teresa Adams.

In the 7th Ward, Jon Neeper received almost 53 percent of the vote to defeat incumbent Ann Miles.

Gordon credited God and his campaign team for the win.

“I praise the Lord first and praise my campaign team for all the hard work they put into it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to moving forward with the things we’re trying to do in the 1st Ward.”

Magnus congratulated Gordon for the win, acknowledging that sometimes, this is how elections go.

“I’ve told [Gordon] that I’ll be available to assist him in any way possible and will continue to work for the betterment of the city,” he said.

Sandy Wheeler, 62, said she supported Gordon.

“I think he’s done a good job,” she said. “There’s no controversy surrounding Todd Gordon.”

Thompson said she was still in “shock” after winning the election.

“I’m ready to work, though,” she said. “I really appreciate [the voters’] faith in me and I hope they’re going to work with me to really make some positive change in Lima.”

Lowe expressed gratitude to the 3rd Ward for letting him represent them on the council. He also said he is ready for the next chapter in his life.

“God has never made a mistake with me in life,” he said. “Bigger and better doors are about to open for me. I gave the 3rd Ward everything that I had and then some. Sometimes people appreciate others more after they are gone.”

Phil Stewart, 53, supported Thompson because he believed it was time for change in Lima City Council.

“It’s time for some new blood, even on council,” he said. “It’s time for a change.”

Dixon was excited to get to work. He also emphasized that, despite his new position, he is still the same person the people in the 5th Ward have always known.

“I thank my supporters from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “The title makes no difference. I’m still the same Jamie they know from the corner of Second and Hughes.”

Adams congratulated Dixon on the win but declined further comment.

Aundrea Beverly, 38, knows Dixon through family connections and said he is the right person for the job.

“He’s a good guy,” she said. “He knows what he’s doing and is up to date on what he needs to be.”

Neeper thanked his supporters for the win, saying he was anxious to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

“I’ve always said that even for those who did not support me, I will represent everyone in the 7th Ward,” he said.

Miles thanked voters for allowing her to represent them on the council and congratulated Neeper on his win.

“Thanks to those who did support me in the 7th Ward,” she said. “I enjoyed my time on council and I will still be involved in the community.”

Additionally, Lima voters decided against a measure to aggregate electric accounts in the city to negotiate lower rates, with some voters saying they did not know enough about it to support it, voting 53 percent against it.

“I didn’t know enough about it, so I voted ‘no,’” Beverly said.

