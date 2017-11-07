Allen County 2017 November election results

Municipal Court Judge

David A. Rodabaugh (R) `18,776

Delphos mayor (unexpired term)

Joshua Patrick Gillespie `500

Doug Mullenhour `130

John J. Parent (D) `164

L. Wayne Suever `143

Delphos council president (unexpired term)

Nichole Coil `735

Delphos treasurer

Robert Mosier (R) `777

Delphos 1st Ward

Andrew Daley (R) `456

Lima mayor

David Berger `3,599

Keith Cheney `3,194

Lima auditor

Randall S. Bartels `4,965

Lima law director

Anthony L. Geiger `5,178

Lima 1st Ward

Todd Gordon `560

Ray Magnus `314

Lima 3rd Ward

Jesse J. Lowe II `284

Carla A. Thompson `306

Lima 5th Ward

Teresa G. Adams `280

Jamie Dixon `383

Lima 7th Ward

C. Ann Miles `569

Jon M. Neeper `634

Beaverdam council (4)

Pamela S. Lepine `47

Todd A. Long `43

Carl Murray `41

Jerry A. Neuenschwander `57

Julia Yeagle `44

Bluffton council (4)

Sean M. Burrell `382

Jerry Cupples (R) `581

Mitchell Kingsley (D) `632

Ralph Miller `144

Tony Pinks `389

Benjamin Stahl `494

David R. Steiner (R) `573

Phill Talavinia `547

Roger L. Warren `244

Deborah Weihrauch `140

Cairo council (4)

Tom Stevens `100

Elida council (4)

Marv Adams `219

Rhonda McCoy `292

Darryl J. Nichols `288

Claude R. Paxton `305

Michael Sebenoler `349

Harrod council (4)

Andrew Caprella `52

Thomas Ekleberry `66

Terry Edward Gross II `54

Dan Neeley Jr. `60

James G. Pinks `75

Lowell E. Smith `36

Lafayette Board of Public Affairs

Ryan King `67

Lafayette council (4)

Brent M. Bassitt `68

Spencerville council (4)

Bethany Bennett `274

Phillip Jay Briggs `270

John C. Miller (WI) `32

Amanda Township trustee (2)

Bob Barnt `339

Douglas C. Post `344

American Township fiscal officer (unexpired)

Brady M. Overholt `2,769

American Township trustee (2)

Paul Basinger `2,387

Lynn D. Mohler `2,245

Auglaize Township trustee (2)

Steve Ewing `466

Michael D. Stout `450

Bath Township trustee (2)

Brad Baxter `963

Roy A. Hollenbacher `738

Michael D. Meeks `400

Kevin L. Schmiedebusch `749

Robert E. Sielschott `1,177

Jackson Township trustee (2)

Randy Ackerman `502

James Shilling `380

Thad Russell Staley `448

Marion Township trustee (2)

Bret A. Blymyer `304

Joseph Burgei `584

Gary V. Mack `605

Reid E. Thompson `285

Howard G. Violet `774

Joe Youngpeter `528

Monroe Township trustee (2)

Steven L. Beam `413

Mark E. Diller `383

Perry Township trustee (2)

Norman B. Capps `544

Gregory J. Kessen `548

Richland Township fiscal officer (unexpired term)

Neil J. Reichenbach `1,416

Richland Township trustee (2)

Rod Goldsberry `1,209

Gary Lugibihl `1,320

Shawnee Township trustee (2)

Dave Belton `1,842

Russell E. Holly `1,820

Clark A. Spieles `1,851

Spencer Township trustee (2)

Ron E. Leffel `464

Allen L. McMichael `466

Sugar Creek Township trustee (2)

R. Brian Overholt `245

W. Rodney Watkins `247

Allen County ESC board (3)

James D. Cooper `5,293

Mike Estes `7,829

David E. Mayer `6,515

Jo A. McConnell `7,125

Auglaize County ESC Board (2)

Matt Dwenger `2

Linda Kitzmiller `1

Holly A. Turner `2

Putnam County ESC Board (3)

Daryl E. Amstutz `97

Virgil P. Hohlbein `80

Lillian McKibben `84

Allen East school board (3)

Brian F. Hershberger `906

Kyle Miller `775

Brad E. Richardson `932

Lori J. Sloan `728

Bath school board (3)

Bob Birkemeier `1,645

Van F. Spragg `1,301

Bluffton school board (3)

Brad Fruchey `1,451

Deborah A. Herr `953

Wesley L. Klinger `1,099

Ken Lugibihl `1,285

Columbus Grove school board (2)

Brian Jones `103

Ned A. Stechschulte `87

Delphos school board (2)

Andy North `955

Erica Pimpas `1,072

Elida school board (3)

Barry Barnt `2,261

Jason M. Bowers `2,813

Jeff Christoff `2,446

Lima school board (2)

Alicia D. Anderson `3,347

Ella L. Johnson `2,440

Lima school board (unexpired term)

Sandra J. Monfort `4,165

Pandora-Gilboa school board (2)

Kathi Amstutz `8

Zachary A. Maag `6

Kimberly Murphy `2

Dawn Schulte `16

Kris Sherer `1

Perry school board (2)

Tammy Lehman McDonnell `386

Yvonne Marrs `280

Rusty E. Rush `241

Marc Sidener `426

Shawnee school board (3)

Clay Balyeat `2,920

Kenny Gross `2,389

Jerome J. O’Neal `2,297

Spencerville school board (3)

Spencer R. Clum `403

Penny Kill `525

Holly M. Lee `478

Ronald J. Meyer II `294

Clarke Prichard `396

Waynesfield-Goshen school board (2)

Kevin D. Ewing `3

David Pepple `2

ISSUES

State Issue 1 - Rights for Crime Victims

For `19,220

Against `4,036

State Issue 2 - Prescription drugs

For `3,417

Against `19,837

Allen County Regional Transit Authority, 0.25 percent additional sales tax, 10 years

For `9,518

Against `13,537

Lima, electricity aggregation

For `2,939

Against `3,336

Perry Township, 1 mill renewal, current expenses, five years

For `444

Against `306

Harrod village, 5 mill renewal, current expenses, five years

For `56

Against `47

Pandora-Gilboa schools, 0.75 percent income tax renewal, current expenses, five years

For `13

Against `4

Shawnee schools, 2.45 mill renewal, permanent improvements, five years

For `2,904

Against `1,537

Spencerville schools, 1 percent income tax renewal, five years

For `563

Against `276

Blue Jay Properties, Bluffton, spirituous liquor through week

For `244

Against `80

Blue Jay Properties, Bluffton, Sunday sales 10 a.m. to midnight of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor

For `230

Against `97