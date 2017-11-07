Allen County 2017 November election results

Municipal Court Judge
David A. Rodabaugh (R) `18,776
Delphos mayor (unexpired term)
Joshua Patrick Gillespie `500
Doug Mullenhour `130
John J. Parent (D) `164
L. Wayne Suever `143
Delphos council president (unexpired term)
Nichole Coil `735
Delphos treasurer
Robert Mosier (R) `777
Delphos 1st Ward
Andrew Daley (R) `456
Lima mayor
David Berger `3,599
Keith Cheney `3,194
Lima auditor
Randall S. Bartels `4,965
Lima law director
Anthony L. Geiger `5,178
Lima 1st Ward
Todd Gordon `560
Ray Magnus `314
Lima 3rd Ward
Jesse J. Lowe II `284
Carla A. Thompson `306
Lima 5th Ward
Teresa G. Adams `280
Jamie Dixon `383
Lima 7th Ward
C. Ann Miles `569
Jon M. Neeper `634
Beaverdam council (4)
Pamela S. Lepine `47
Todd A. Long `43
Carl Murray `41
Jerry A. Neuenschwander `57
Julia Yeagle `44
Bluffton council (4)
Sean M. Burrell `382
Jerry Cupples (R) `581
Mitchell Kingsley (D) `632
Ralph Miller `144
Tony Pinks `389
Benjamin Stahl `494
David R. Steiner (R) `573
Phill Talavinia `547
Roger L. Warren `244
Deborah Weihrauch `140
Cairo council (4)
Tom Stevens `100
Elida council (4)
Marv Adams `219
Rhonda McCoy `292
Darryl J. Nichols `288
Claude R. Paxton `305
Michael Sebenoler `349
Harrod council (4)
Andrew Caprella `52
Thomas Ekleberry `66
Terry Edward Gross II `54
Dan Neeley Jr. `60
James G. Pinks `75
Lowell E. Smith `36
Lafayette Board of Public Affairs
Ryan King `67
Lafayette council (4)
Brent M. Bassitt `68
Spencerville council (4)
Bethany Bennett `274
Phillip Jay Briggs `270
John C. Miller (WI) `32
Amanda Township trustee (2)
Bob Barnt `339
Douglas C. Post `344
American Township fiscal officer (unexpired)
Brady M. Overholt `2,769
American Township trustee (2)
Paul Basinger `2,387
Lynn D. Mohler `2,245
Auglaize Township trustee (2)
Steve Ewing `466
Michael D. Stout `450
Bath Township trustee (2)
Brad Baxter `963
Roy A. Hollenbacher `738
Michael D. Meeks `400
Kevin L. Schmiedebusch `749
Robert E. Sielschott `1,177
Jackson Township trustee (2)
Randy Ackerman `502
James Shilling `380
Thad Russell Staley `448
Marion Township trustee (2)
Bret A. Blymyer `304
Joseph Burgei `584
Gary V. Mack `605
Reid E. Thompson `285
Howard G. Violet `774
Joe Youngpeter `528
Monroe Township trustee (2)
Steven L. Beam `413
Mark E. Diller `383
Perry Township trustee (2)
Norman B. Capps `544
Gregory J. Kessen `548
Richland Township fiscal officer (unexpired term)
Neil J. Reichenbach `1,416
Richland Township trustee (2)
Rod Goldsberry `1,209
Gary Lugibihl `1,320
Shawnee Township trustee (2)
Dave Belton `1,842
Russell E. Holly `1,820
Clark A. Spieles `1,851
Spencer Township trustee (2)
Ron E. Leffel `464
Allen L. McMichael `466
Sugar Creek Township trustee (2)
R. Brian Overholt `245
W. Rodney Watkins `247
Allen County ESC board (3)
James D. Cooper `5,293
Mike Estes `7,829
David E. Mayer `6,515
Jo A. McConnell `7,125
Auglaize County ESC Board (2)
Matt Dwenger `2
Linda Kitzmiller `1
Holly A. Turner `2
Putnam County ESC Board (3)
Daryl E. Amstutz `97
Virgil P. Hohlbein `80
Lillian McKibben `84
Allen East school board (3)
Brian F. Hershberger `906
Kyle Miller `775
Brad E. Richardson `932
Lori J. Sloan `728
Bath school board (3)
Bob Birkemeier `1,645
Van F. Spragg `1,301
Bluffton school board (3)
Brad Fruchey `1,451
Deborah A. Herr `953
Wesley L. Klinger `1,099
Ken Lugibihl `1,285
Columbus Grove school board (2)
Brian Jones `103
Ned A. Stechschulte `87
Delphos school board (2)
Andy North `955
Erica Pimpas `1,072
Elida school board (3)
Barry Barnt `2,261
Jason M. Bowers `2,813
Jeff Christoff `2,446
Lima school board (2)
Alicia D. Anderson `3,347
Ella L. Johnson `2,440
Lima school board (unexpired term)
Sandra J. Monfort `4,165
Pandora-Gilboa school board (2)
Kathi Amstutz `8
Zachary A. Maag `6
Kimberly Murphy `2
Dawn Schulte `16
Kris Sherer `1
Perry school board (2)
Tammy Lehman McDonnell `386
Yvonne Marrs `280
Rusty E. Rush `241
Marc Sidener `426
Shawnee school board (3)
Clay Balyeat `2,920
Kenny Gross `2,389
Jerome J. O’Neal `2,297
Spencerville school board (3)
Spencer R. Clum `403
Penny Kill `525
Holly M. Lee `478
Ronald J. Meyer II `294
Clarke Prichard `396
Waynesfield-Goshen school board (2)
Kevin D. Ewing `3
David Pepple `2
ISSUES
State Issue 1 - Rights for Crime Victims
For `19,220
Against `4,036
State Issue 2 - Prescription drugs
For `3,417
Against `19,837
Allen County Regional Transit Authority, 0.25 percent additional sales tax, 10 years
For `9,518
Against `13,537
Lima, electricity aggregation
For `2,939
Against `3,336
Perry Township, 1 mill renewal, current expenses, five years
For `444
Against `306
Harrod village, 5 mill renewal, current expenses, five years
For `56
Against `47
Pandora-Gilboa schools, 0.75 percent income tax renewal, current expenses, five years
For `13
Against `4
Shawnee schools, 2.45 mill renewal, permanent improvements, five years
For `2,904
Against `1,537
Spencerville schools, 1 percent income tax renewal, five years
For `563
Against `276
Blue Jay Properties, Bluffton, spirituous liquor through week
For `244
Against `80
Blue Jay Properties, Bluffton, Sunday sales 10 a.m. to midnight of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor
For `230
Against `97