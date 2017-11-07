New mayor elected in Delphos

DELPHOS — Delphos voters had four candidates to choose from when it came to electing a new mayor.

Former mayor Mike Gallmeier stepped down this summer after suffering a brain tumor. John Parent was appointed to take his place.

Parent along with Josh Gillespie, Doug Mullenhour and Wayne Suever were vying to serve Gallmeier’s remaining two years left on his term.

Gillespie finished first in election results in Allen and Van Wert counties and he will be the new mayor.

“I’m excited. I’m happy because I think it’s going to be a good day for the future of Delphos and the future of our citizens,” Gillespie said. “There’s just a lot of building we need to do and a lot of focusing on the future and things like that that we have to work on.”

Gillespie had served on Delphos council for the past six years.

Toddy Rozelle-Diers, who is 102 years old hasn’t missed an election, and hopes to cast her vote in a few more.

She backed Gillespie.

“Well, he’s a young man. We old ones have to sit back a little bit.” she said.

Others also voiced their approval of Gillespie for mayor.

“I voted for Gillespie, He’s a longtime friend. I just like what he stood for. His views are making sure that Delphos is OK before we go into anything else and getting farther in debt and I like that idea,” Amy Wehri said.

“I just voted for Mr. Gillespie, I thought he would be a good man,” Margie Combs said.

Dave Ostendorf voted for Gillespie. “I think he’s got the experience that we’re looking for and hopefully takes us in the right direction.”

In other Allen County races, 10 people were running for four seats on Bluffton Village Council. The top vote-getters were incumbent Mitchell Kingsley, Jerry Cupples, incumbent David R. Steiner, and Phill Talavinia.

Over in Harrod there were six people running for four seats on council. Winners included incumbent James G. Pinks, incumbent Thomas Ekleberry, Dan Neely Jr. and Terry Edward Gross II.

Five people were vying for four seats on Beaverdam Village Council. The top four were incumbent Jerry A. Neuenschwander, incumbent Pamela S. LePine, Julia Yeagle, and Todd A. Long.

Five people were also running for the four vacancies on Elida Village Council. The winners were Michael Sebenoler, incumbent Claude R. Paxton, incumbent Rhonda McCoy, and Darryl J. Nichols.

Township Trustees

Six people wanted to fill the two open slots on Marion Township. The top two were incumbent Howard G. Violet and Gary V. Mack.

Five candidates were running for two seats for Bath Township. The winners were Robert Sielschott and Brad Baxter.

Voters considered three candidates for the two open seats for Shawnee Township trustee. Winning was Clark Spieles and incumbent Dave Belton.

Tax Issues

•Perry Township voters passed a 1 mill five-year renewal levy.

•Harrod residents passed a 5-mill five-year renewal levy.

•Shawnee school district voters passed a 2.45 mill five-year renewal levy.

•Spencerville Local School District voters passed a 1 percent five-year income tax renewal levy.

