Posted on

Gillespie wins four-way race for Delphos mayor

,

By Staff Reports - info@limanews.com

Gillespie


ONLY ON LIMAOHIO.COM

See more coverage of the election at LimaOhio.com/tag/election2017.

LIMA — Delphos will have its third mayor in a year’s time, after voters selected Joshua Gillespie in a four-way race.

In Allen County, Gillespie won 56 percent of the vote on the Allen County side, with similar numbers in Van Wert County.

John Parent, the interim mayor since Michael Gallmeier resigned due to health issues, finished second. Doug Mullenhour finished third, and Wayne Suever was fourth.

Read more about this story in Wednesday’s The Lima News and later today on LimaOhio.com.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Election2017-5.jpg
Gillespie
http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_JoshGillespie.jpgGillespie

By Staff Reports

info@limanews.com

ONLY ON LIMAOHIO.COM

See more coverage of the election at LimaOhio.com/tag/election2017.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:19 pm |    

Gillespie wins four-way race for Delphos mayor

Gillespie wins four-way race for Delphos mayor
8:55 pm
Updated: 9:08 pm. |    

Berger beats Cheney to win eight term as Lima mayor

Berger beats Cheney to win eight term as Lima mayor
8:50 pm |    

Augsburger cruises to Auglaize County municipal court seat

Augsburger cruises to Auglaize County municipal court seat