LIMA — Andrew Augsburger appearst to be on his way to becoming the next municipal court judge in Auglaize County, holding a 70-30 lead over challenger David Weilbacher with two-thirds of the votes in.

They were competing to replace retiring Auglaize County Municipal Court Judge Gary Herman, who spent 36 years on the bench.

By Staff Reports info@limanews.com