LIMA — Incumbent Todd Gordon held off a challenge from Ray Magnus, a prior holder of the 1st Ward seat, in Tuesday’s election.

Gordon earned 64 percent of the votes, compared to 36 percent by Magnus.

By Staff Reports info@limanews.com