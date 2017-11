LIMA — The Allen County Regional Transit Authority’s request for a sales tax increase ran out of gas on Tuesday.

“No” votes to the issue held a 59 percent to 41 percent lead over the yes votes, with all 88 precincts’ votes counted.

The issue would’ve generated more than $4 million and help the organization deal with losses in grant funding of roughly $1 million.

By Staff Reports info@limanews.com