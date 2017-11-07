Woman killed, man injured after Ohio house explosion

COLUMBUS (AP) — Officials say a woman has died and a man remains hospitalized following a home explosion in central Ohio.

Neighbors called emergency responders about the explosion in southeastern Columbus around 4 a.m. Monday. The Columbus Dispatch reports neighbors pulled the woman from the rubble, and the man was found in the driveway after he was ejected from the home.

Investigators identified the woman as 54-year-old Shelly Williams. WBNS-TV reports 59-year-old Stewart Bell is at Wexner Medical Center in fair condition.

Fire officials say a family dog crawled out of the debris, and it has been taken to a vet.

A spokeswoman for Columbus Gas of Ohio says crews turned off the gas line at the home.

Fire officials have yet to determine the cause of the explosion.