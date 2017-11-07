Local companies/workers honored with safety awards

LIMA — Area companies and unions were awarded the prestigious Zero Injury Safety Awards during the National maintenance Agreement Policy Committee’s gala held Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The Lima Building Trades Council, Gem Industrial, RMF Nooter, Toledo Mechanical Insulation, Husky Energy and INEOS were presented with four Zero Injury Safety Awards.

Union contractors worked more than 700,000 man-hours at Husky and INEOS without a recordable injury in 2016.

The ZISA award is the highest standard set in construction industry, and union contractors, labor representatives and company owners from around the nation were present for the awards.