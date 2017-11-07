City of Lima to begin leaf pickup Monday

LIMA — The city of Lima will begin its annual leaf pickup program next week.

Beginning Monday, residents of the 1st, 4th, 5th and 6th wards may rake and pile leaves at the curb in the curb lawn, not in the street. Piles of leaves should be free of rocks, junk, grass clippings, limbs and other debris.

Pickup in the 2nd, 3rd and 7th wards will occur as crews progress.

Small accumulations of leaves may be bagged and placed out with the regular trash pickup. Leaf bags are available to Lima residents at no cost and can be obtained at 900 S. Collett St. or the Billing and Collection office located at 424 N. Central Ave. A water bill will be needed to prove residency.