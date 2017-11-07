Van Wert woman hospitalized after Elida crash

ELIDA — A Van Wert woman was treated for minor injuries and then released from an area hospital Tuesday morning after a two-car collision in Marion Township.

According to a spokesman from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle operated by Janet Galloway, 60, of Van Wert, was traveling on Elida Road at the intersection of Redd Road when a vehicle operated by David Metzger, 58, of Fort Jennings, entered the intersection to turn east and struck Galloway’s vehicle.

Metzger was not injured in the crash but was cited by troopers for failure to yield the right of way. The American Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.