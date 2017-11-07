Tornadoes touched down in at least 11 Ohio counties Sunday

TOLEDO (AP) — Survey crews with the National Weather Service say tornadoes touched down in at least 11 Ohio counties during a storm outbreak over the weekend.

Nearly all of those were in the state’s northern half where tornadoes and straight-line winds on Sunday left a trail of damaged businesses and homes.

There haven’t been any serious injuries reported from the storm in Ohio.

The weather service says there were three tornado touchdowns in Seneca County and two in Mercer County.

Tornadoes also were on the ground in Ashtabula, Ashland, Sandusky, Crawford, Columbiana, Erie, Wayne, Huron and Clark counties.