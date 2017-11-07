Police calls

LIMA POLICE

Lakewood Avenue at South Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Monday.

800 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — Police received a report Monday regarding an incident of domestic violence in progress.

800 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Monday.

2400 block of Heathway Lane, Lima — Police investigated a robbery early Tuesday.

700 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident in which the suspect was present was reported on Tuesday.

2500 block of Hall Drive, Lima — Police received a report of a domestic violence incident early Tuesday.

800 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Police responded Tuesday morning to the report of a dog bite; the animal was not located.

1500 block of Fort Amanda Road, Lima — Police received a report Tuesday of a breaking and entering incident.

East North Street at North Main Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Tuesday.

24oo block of Allentown Road, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday.

100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Police investigated a hit-skip traffic accident on Tuesday.

700 block of Albert Street, Lima — Police responded Tuesday morning to the report of a fight in progress.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

700 block of North Phillips Road, Harrod — A female came to theSheriff’s Office on Monday to report she was the victim of a domestic violence incident.

West Kibby Street at South McDonel Street, Lima — Deputies found a man to be in possession of cocaine and arrested the man on Tuesday.

1200 block of North McClure Road, Lima — Deputies responded Monday evening to the report of a theft.

100 block of South High Street, Lafayette — An individual called deputies to report a burglary on Thursday.

1300 block of North Sugar Street, Lima — Deputies responded Monday to the report of a male who made threats to harm himself.

7000 block of Spencerville Road, Lima — A male told deputies on Monday that he intended to harm himself.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.