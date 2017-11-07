Lima soldier part of Veterans Day tribute

LIMA — U.S. Army Major Christopher Kleman, a 1997 graduate of Lima Central Catholic, will take part in the coin toss prior to Thursday night’s football game between Appalachian State and Georgia Southern in Boone, N.C.

He was selected to take part in the pregame event as part of a Veterans Day tribute.

Kleman has served since 2001. He is in charge of the ROTC program at Appalachian State. He’s also a member of the Army’s special forces, flying numerous missions as a helicopter pilot.

The game will be televised at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN-U.

Kleman is the son of Phil and Elyse Kleman, of Lima.