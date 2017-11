KENTON — The Hardin County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Table ONE, Courthouse Square, Kenton. Attendees may come at 6 p.m. to order dinner from the menu prior to the meeting.

Agenda items include reports on the October Fall Luncheon as well as the October 29 Democratic State Dinner and Gubernatorial Debate. Final plans will be made for the Christmas/holiday dinner on Dec. 13 at Henry’s.

