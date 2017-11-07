Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Oct. 30

Alecia Durbin, 19, 207 S. Keyser St., Deshler, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction for possession of drugs (methamphetamines). She must complete an established program at Pathways Counseling Center, or a comparable facility and follow all recommendations. She must submit to random urinalysis, maintain a curfew, have only one specific physician and pharmacy, and obtain and maintain employment. Another count of possession of drugs (marijuana) was dismissed.

Jeramy E. Schimmoller, 22, 710 E. Second St., Delphos, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction for possession of drugs (heroin) and possession of drugs (cocaine). He must complete an established program at Pathways Counseling Center, or a comparable facility and follow all recommendations. He must submit to random urinalysis, maintain a curfew, have only one physician and pharmacy, obtain and maintain employment, pay the cost of prosecution and complete a GED. Another count of possession of drugs (alprazolam) was dismissed.

Oct. 31

Danielle N. Bailey, 34, 4626 Caudill St., Lewisburg, was referred to the WORTH Center for domestic violence. She was placed on five years’ community control and was given credit for 55 days served. She must have no contact with the victims, obtain and maintain employment and not possess any firearms. Two counts endangering children were dismissed.

David M. McKinley, 31, 418 Park St., Marion was remanded to the WORTH Center for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included using heroin, cocaine, failing to report to his supervising officer, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. He was given credit for 254 days served. He was originally convicted of burglary.

Michelle K. Price, Pinellas Park, Fla., was granted a divorce from Jeffrey A. Price, Versailles, Ind. They were married Dec. 6, 1980 in Decatur, Ind., and have no minor children.

Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, was awarded judgment against James P, Huffman, Pandora, in the amount of $4,180.18, in delinquent taxes, assessments, interest, penalties and costs.

Nov. 2

Jesse Meyer, Ottawa, and Keanna Meyer, Continental, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married May 27 in Gilboa, and have no children.

New Cases

Katrina L. Myers, address NA, v. Joshua Jones, Lima; support.

Amber R. Bishop, Pandora, v. Adam R. Bishop, Findlay; dissolution of marriage without children.

US Bank, Tempe, Ariz., v. Danny L. Dotson, Continental, and Jenna M. Dotson, Continental; foreclosure.

Pandora Grain & Supply, Inc., Pandora, v. William R. Morris, Columbus; foreclosure.

Juan Gutierrez, Ottawa, Mary Gutierrez, Alamo, Texas, Ruby Lopez, Alamo, Texas, and Noe Lopez, Alamo, Texas, v. Joan E. Haselman, Leipsic; personal injury.

Ally Financial, Inc., Roseville, Minn., v. Shawna Harnishfeger, Columbus Grove, and Terry Ensino, Columbus Grove; other civil.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Oct. 30

Joseph M. Guzman, 44, 304 Cora St., Lot 9, McComb, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate. Sentence: $250 fine. He was also fined $50 for child restraint.

Tate A. Tadsen, 20, 300 Vine St., Sherwood, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 29 days suspended, $150 fine and complete mental health assessment.

David L. Slattman, 25, 205 N. Fourth St., Continental, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: Four points, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, $250 fine, one-year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. A charge of failure to control was dismissed.

Oct. 31

Justin E. McKoin, 36, 260 Oakview Drive, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to OVI. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 177 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one-year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. Charges of speeding and driving without a valid license were dismissed.

Brandon J. Peglow, 22, 17198 Highland Center Road, Defiance, pleaded no contest to OVI and was found guilty. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 174 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one-year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. He also pleaded no contest to left of center and ordered to pay court costs.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Oct. 30

Blanchard Valley Medical Practice, LLC, Findlay, default judgment v. Michelle G. Heuerman, Ottawa, $609.80, plus interest and costs.

Nov. 2

Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, default judgment v. Jason Leis, Gilboa, $1,249.98, plus costs.