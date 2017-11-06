Lima City Council approves 2 ordinances replacing outdated Police Department equipment

LIMA — During its Monday meeting Lima City Council approved two ordinances that will replace outdated equipment for the Lima Police Department.

Ordinance 269-17 allows the purchase of two preowned Ford vehicles from Tom Ahl Family Dealerships for just more than $19,000 said John Nixon, Lima City Council president.

“Those are going to replace two detective units that are in dire need of replacement,” Police Chief Kevin Martin said.

The vehicles have relatively low mileage on them, he said. Detective units are not put through the same wear and tear road units are, Martin said. Which is why the department is comfortable with purchasing preowned vehicles to replace them. New vehicles cost considerably more but they wouldn’t be driven any more frequently.

“We’re not being frivolous with taxpayer money,” Martin said.

The second police-related ordinance adopted Monday, 270-17, is for the purchase of three new Panasonic Arbitrator systems from CDW Government for $17,923, Nixon said.

“Those are our in-car computer systems,” Martin said. “Some of the older ones can’t be updated or repaired so we are replacing them. We’ve bought them in stages.”

The Arbitrator system allows officers to access law enforcement databases while they are on the road, Martin said. They also control the in-car video systems. Because of those functions replacing the old systems with new versions is important, Martin said.

The council also approved an ordinance appointing Debra Vobbe to a position on the Lima Civil Service Board after the first reading.

“She is currently a Civil Service Board Member,” Nixon said. “We’re renewing her appointment for three more years.”

