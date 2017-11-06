Woman in Texas church shooting photo has family ties to Waynesfield

LIMA — A woman whose photo appeared on the front page of Monday’s The Lima News to accompany a story about the Sunday shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead has a connection to the Auglaize County village of Waynesfield.

Carrie Matula was pictured embracing an unidentified woman after the church shooting. On Monday her father, Glen Yale, called The Lima News with the local connection. Yale is a native of Waynesfield but left the area in 1972.

He said his daughter works at a convenience store near the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs that was the scene of Sunday’s mass shooting. Yale said the convenience store served as a gathering spot for local residents after the shooting.

“She was comforting friends who lost a family member,” Yale said. “She was pretty shaken up; she knows a lot of people who lost family members and friends.”