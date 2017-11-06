All that jazz: Students learn through jam sessions

ADA — Jam sessions for jazz musicians at Ohio Northern University are proving very popular.

The sessions occur from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at El Campo restaurant in Ada.

The band usually consists of Gene Parker, an adjunct professor of jazz at the University, along with his students and, sometimes, other professional musicians.

ONU students have found the jam sessions to be important in their musical development.

“The easiest way to learn jazz is by being on the job,” said Jarrett Barr, a senior music performance major from Elida. “You normally don’t get the opportunity to be on a gig like this. But with jam sessions, you’re in a situation with professionals, and you get to share ideas. That’s how we grow.”