Blanchard Valley Hospital recognized for outstanding patient safety

FINDLAY — Blanchard Valley Hospital received an A grade in the fall 2017 Hospital Safety Score, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

“Blanchard Valley Health System is proud to have earned this recognition and we believe it is proof of our commitment to quality, patient-centered care,” said Roxanne Williams, director of corporate quality and patient safety.

The Hospital Safety Score uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to produce a score representing a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm. More than 2,600 U.S. hospitals were assigned scores in fall 2017.