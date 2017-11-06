Wilson Health earns A grade for patient safety

SIDNEY — The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health care system, awarded an A grade to Wilson Health in its latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report.

Wilson Health was one of 832 hospitals to receive an A for its commitment to reducing errors, infections, and accidents that can harm patients.

“We are very proud of our fourth straight A grade,” said Mark Dooley, president and CEO at Wilson Health. “Providing effective, safe patient care is central to everything we do. We are continually collecting and reporting patient safety information to measure our progress and set goals. Our continued A grade is a direct reflection of our dedication to our patients.”