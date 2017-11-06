Police calls

LIMA POLICE

700 block of Atlantic Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering incident on Sunday.

1300 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A hit-skip traffic accident was investigated Sunday.

1200 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — Officer investigated a fight in progress Sunday afternoon.

300 block of Lincoln Avenue, Lima — A breaking and entering incident was investigated by police Sunday.

900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with injuries was investigated Sunday.

400 block of Haller Street, Lima — Police received a report Sunday regarding a breaking and entering incident.

500 block of Haller Street, Lima — A breaking and entering incident was investigated early Monday.

1000 block of North Central Avenue, Lima — Officer investigated a fight in progress Monday morning.

200 block of South McDonel Street, Lima — Police received a report Monday regarding a domestic violence incident with the suspect present.

1600 block of South Union Street, Lima — Police received a report of the destruction of property Monday.

1100 block of North West Street, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Monday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.