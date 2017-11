LIMA — The Marine Corps League is holding its 242nd birthday party at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Westgate Entertainment Center, 721 N. Cable Road, Lima.

A meet and greet will start at 5 p.m. with dinner to follow. Dinner will be lasagna/chicken alfredo and salad with birthday cake for dessert.

There will be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. For more information call Paymaster Potts at 419-604-0177.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar-1.jpg