Cridersville Historical Society hosting program on fighting fires in Cridersville

CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Historical Society is hosting a program, Fighting Firesin Cridersville since 1856, at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at the Cridersville Fire Department, 100 E. Main St., Cridersville.

The presentation will include information about the early days to the Department’s current fleet of modern firefighting equipment. The Village’s first piece of fire equipment will also be on display. In 1890 the town bought its first “fire engine,” a hand pumper that cost $249. There will be demonstrations on how the pumper operated and opportunities to see the department’s latest equipment. The meeting is free and open to the public.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_cridersville-fire-department.jpg