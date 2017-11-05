Final push: Berger, Cheney wind down campaigns

LIMA — Both candidates for Lima mayor were out campaigning over the weekend as they try to convince voters to elect them.

“We have a team that’s doing phone calling and also had an early vote event, something we called Souls to the Polls and got votes out to the board of elections,” Mayor David Berger said.

So how does he think he’ll do Election Day?

“I never really try to forecast an outcome. I think we’ve run a really solid campaign. We had a terrifically energetic group of volunteers and folks engaged in the campaign and we’re going to keep working it right up until the polls close on Tuesday evening,” he said.

How is the election different from the past ones for Berger?

“Well my opponent, of course, is using all of the resources of the Republican Party in order to run, which none of the prior opponents had available to them, so it has required us to step up our game and make sure that we’re doing the best we can,”

Berger’s challenger, Keith Cheney, held an open house Sunday.

“We’re going into the last 48 hours so we had an open house at headquarters to give voters a chance to come down. We met a lot of them going door to door and throughout community events but we thought it was just another opportunity for a little bit rally style type event and, look, we’ve met some new voters here today,” Cheney said.

This is the first election Cheney has actually run. Before this, as head of the Allen County Republican Party, he’s had a hand in helping other candidates get elected.

“I think we’ve done well, but there again, it’s always who you surround yourself with. I’ve got very close individuals that have worked on this campaign that are Republicans and Democrats and so it’s been a unique situation to be able to go out and present our message, a positive message to the voter and I’m proud that any statement we put out there, we always put out as a fact statement and our source of where we acquired our numbers,” Cheney said. “Look it’s different being the candidate but it’s been fun. It’s enjoyable because at the end of the rainbow sits an office on 50 Town Square and that’s where I really want to go on Dec. 1 and start going to work for the people of Lima.

