Justice running for governor says he’ll vote on some cases

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate William O’Neill says he’ll continue to participate and vote on cases in which he was previously involved.

O’Neill sent the court a letter Friday announcing a “blanket notice” of recusal for all new cases to avoid the appearance of impropriety. The Dispatch reports the 70-year-old O’Neill says he’ll continue to be involved in 99 previous cases.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, who cautioned O’Neill about his judicial duties after he announced his candidacy last week, will appoint judges from state appellate courts as needed to take O’Neill’s place. State Auditor Dave Yost, a Republican running for attorney general, has said O’Neill should resign.

O’Neill said he will step down from the bench by the Feb. 7 candidate filing deadline.