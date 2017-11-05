At least 8 injured in Celina after possible tornado

CELINA — At least eight people were injured Sunday afternoon when severe weather rolled through western Ohio resulting in significant damage.

The National Weather Service will be investigating whether damage in Celina was due to a tornado or straight-line winds.

A Dollar General Store was destroyed and C-Town Wings was also damaged. There was also damage to several other nearby businesses.

According to the National Weather Service, six people were hurt at the restaurant and another was injured at a different business. One other person was injured on state Route 29 from an accident when a power pole fell due to the storm that came through Celina.

Part of Crown Equipment was heavily damaged with some block walls being knocked down.

According to Randy Niekamp, vice president of human resources at Crown, the company is closing operations for third shift Sunday night and for first shift Monday morning. During the day Monday, company officials will evaluate the damage to determine if second shift will report.

“We want our employees to take care of their personal property and stay safe,” Niekamp said.

He said only security people were inside the building when the storm hit. Nobody was hurt there.

Roof damage was reported with wires down near East Market Street and in the Livingston Street and Grand Lake Road area.

In Buckland, in Auglaize County, the National Weather Service reported a travel trailer parked outside a home was destroyed.

In St. Marys there were reports of trees down in the 500 block of Beach Street.

In Lima, multiple trees were reported down in the area of Lima Memorial Health System.

Trees were also reported down on Eastown Road between Elm Street and state Route 117.

Power outages were also reported throughout the region as the storm moved through.

By Sam Shriver, info@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

