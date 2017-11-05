Vietnam veteran from Waynesfield purchased 1929 Ford Model A on a whim

WAYNESFIELD — Tom Reese, of Waynesfield, brought his 1929 Ford Model A to the Westgate Charity Car Show recently.

Reese has owned this car for a little more than six years, saying he bought it just on a whim. He explains that his brother-in-law was looking at Corvettes on the computer, and Reese said he would rather have a Model A.

Reese owns another 1929 Ford Model A Tudor and just recently purchased a 1925 Model T Roadster.

The Ford Model A was the second success for Ford Motor Company after its predecessor, the Model T. The Ford Model A came out in 1928 and was available in four colors. By Feb. 4, 1929, one million Model A’s had been sold.

Reese enjoys taking his Model A to car shows.

“I just enjoy going to car shows and meeting car people. Anybody that waves at you coming down the road you know are car people,” Reese said.

Reese is a veteran of the Vietnam War. To honor those who served and are not yet home, he displays the POW/MIA flag on the side of his car.