Get your car featured in The Lima News


GET YOUR CAR FEATURED

The Lima News publishes photographs of vintage cars, 20 years or older, free of charge in Real Wheels. It is easy to get your car featured:

Mail: Real Wheels, Newsroom: Merri Hanjora, The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807.

Email: mhanjora@limanews.com

Include: Photograph of your car; year of car, make and model; how many years you have owned the vehicle; car’s history; best memory of car; your name, address and telephone number (the phone number will not be published).

If you have further questions, contact Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays; mhanjora@limanews.com.

Check out cars we’ve featured and discuss your memories on the Real Wheels page of LimaOhio.com/tag/realwheels.

