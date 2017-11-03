Reports outline campaign contributions, expenses for Lima mayor campaigns

LIMA — It may not be a presidential or gubernatorial campaign, but running for mayor in the city of Lima still takes money.

According to the post-primary and pre-general campaign finance reports for the campaigns for incumbent David Berger and challenger Keith Cheney, the Berger for Mayor committee has a current balance on hand of $40,226.09 after raising just over $60,600 and spending over $54,200 from April until the latest filing date of Oct. 26, while Cheney has a current balance of $64,505.35 after raising just over $46,000 and spending just over $37,500 over that same period. Berger had entered the post-primary reporting period with almost $34,000 already raised, while Cheney had almost $56,000 already raised.

Both candidates received contributions from a variety of sources. Berger’s top three post-primary contributors were:

• Ohio Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters PGE, Columbus — $5,000

• Ohio AFL-CIO, Columbus — $4,000

• International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, Hanover, Maryland — $2,000

Berger’s top three pre-general contributors were:

• ACT Ohio (Ohio’s Affiliated Construction Trades), Columbus — $5,000

• David Kriegel, Van Wert — $5,000

• Ohio Association of Public School Employees, Columbus —$5,000

Cheney’s top three post-primary contributions were:

• Allen Schmidthorst, Lima — $3,000

• Anthony Geiger, Lima — $500

• Sara Goergens, Lima — $500

Eight other contributions of $500 were recorded from Martha Manchester, Lakeview, Matthew Borges, Columbus, Rhonda Eddy-Steinecker, Lima, Mike Baker, Lima, Brian Miller, Cridersville, Kevin Miller, Lima, Gene Dugan, Lima, and Phillip Buell, Kalida.

Cheney’s top pre-general contributions were:

• Robert Schulte, Delphos — $6,000 (over two contributions)

• Jim Jordan, Urbana — $5,000

• Lou Markiewicz, Lima — $5,000 (over three contributions)

Berger’s top three post-primary expenditures were:

• Hometown Stations, Lima — $3,140.75 (advertising)

• The Lima News, Miamisburg, Ohio, hub — $2,801.20 (advertising)

• Childers Media Group, Lima — $1,154.00 (advertising)

Berger’s top three pre-general expenditures were:

• Urban Impact, Lima — $10,000.00 (over two payments) (campaign consulting)

• Working America, Washington, D.C. — $5,000.00 (canvassing, surveying)

• Hometown Stations, Lima — $2,044.00 (advertising)

Urban Impact is a non-profit organization established in August by Jermaine Harper. The reason for the payments, according to Berger, is that Harper has been serving as his campaign manager, overseeing every part of the campaign. Working America, the community affiliate of the AFL-CIO in Washington, D.C., performed canvassing work, according to Berger.

“They do canvassing and essentially gather information for us,” he said. “When you think about polling, with the advent of cell phones, polling has become a less reliable form of information. So canvassing has really provided us with in-depth information on issues and concerns, giving immediate feedback on items in the campaign.”

Cheney’s top three post-primary expenditures were:

• Quick As A Wink Printing, Lima — $5,202.85 (mailings)

• WIMA (iHeart Media), Lima — $2,673.00 (advertising)

• Hometown Stations, Lima — $2,340.05 (advertising)

Cheney’s top three pre-general expenditures were:

• Lamar Advertising, Ottawa — $4,200.00 (advertising)

• PC Signs, Cincinnati — $3,832.04 (signs)

• Quick As A Wink Printing, Lima — $1,685.48 (magnets/handouts)

By Craig Kelly ckelly@limanews.com

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

