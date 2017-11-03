Regional transportation plan available for review

LIMA — The Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission is requesting public comment on its draft West Central Ohio Regional Transportation Coordination Plan.

The plan was developed in partnership between Allen, Auglaize, Mercer and Van Wert counties to help address mandates in the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act. It assesses special transportation needs in the region while identifying methods through which those needs are met. It can also serve as a means to provide justification for local requests for federal grant money.

The plan will be available for review through Nov. 24 during normal business hours at the Regional Planning Commission office, 130 W. North St. It can also be accessed at http://www.lacrpc.com by clicking on the “What’s New” tab.