Donations sought for Putnam Co. ‘Shop With a Cop’

OTTAWA — The second annual Putnam County “Shop With a Cop” day will be held Dec. 9, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is seeking donations of baked goods, beverages, wrapping paper, bows and gift bags in anticipation of the event.

On Dec. 9, eligible children selected from nominations from county schools and the Putnam Job and Family Services office will be paired with police officers for a shopping trip to Walmart. Each child will be given gift cards to spend on gifts for their family. Once shopping is completed, the children will be taken to the Education Service Center assembly room for lunch, gift wrapping and a visit from Santa.

To donate items, contact Staci Schroeder at 419-523-3162 or email schroeders@shseriffoff.com for more information.