Teacher working without license at Pandora-Gilboa resigned

PANDORA — Brent Farley, a teacher and part-time athletic director at Pandora-Gilboa schools, was working without a license through the 2015-2016 school year and part of the 2016-2017 school year and resigned in Aug., 2017, said superintendent Todd Schmutz.

“Farley decided to resign and pursue a career in a different field,” said Schmutz.

Farley had renewed his substitute teaching license for the 2017-2018 school year but was awaiting a decision on punishment for failure to renew his license from the Ohio Board of Education before it was approved, said Schmutz in a June 20 story. Schmutz said as far as he knows the board hasn’t made a decision regarding punishment for Farley yet.

“Typically, when they resolve those I get a letter informing me of the decision,” Schmutz said.