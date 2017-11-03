Police calls

LIMA POLICE

600 block of South Main Street, Lima — Police received a report Thursday regarding a breaking and entering incident.

700 block of Weadock Avenue, Lima — A hit-skip traffic accident was investigated Thursday.

700 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — Officers responded Thursday morning to a fight in progress.

900 block of Burch Avenue, Lima — A breaking and entering incident was investigated Thursday.

200 block of McPheron Avenue, Lima — Police received a report of a breaking and entering incident Thursday.

North Jameson Avenue at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Thursday afternoon.

North Jameson Avenue at West North Street, Lima — Police on Thursday investigated a traffic accident resulting in property damage.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Officers received a report concerning the destruction of property on Thursday.

800 block of Broadway Street, Lima — Police responded Thursday evening to a fight in progress.

1800 block of Latham Avenue, Lima — A report of a domestic violence incident was received by police on Friday.

North Main Street at Grand Avenue, Lima — A missing person report was filed with police early Friday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

9000 block of Hillville Road, Bluffton — A female caller told deputies that an unknown subject had called her cell phone and harassed her Thursday.

3700 block of North Kemp Road, Elida — A woman reported on Wednesday that the window of her vehicle had been kicked out and she was injured by flying glass.

3200 block of Elida Road, Lima — An individual found to be in possession of cocaine was arrested Thursday.

1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — A caller told deputies that his wallet had been stolen from his motel room.

3500 block of North Cool Road, Lima — A female caller told deputies Thursday that a subject had assaulted her and her daughter.

2000 block of Bowman Road, Lima — An individual told deputies Wednesday that an unknown person had removed money from his dresser drawer without permission.

2400 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A victim told deputies Wednesday that an unknown person entered their storage unit and removed items.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.