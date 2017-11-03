Murder suspect captured by Lima police

LIMA — Police on Thursday evening took into custody a man wanted for the murder of a man at the Gas Station Bar in downtown Lima this summer.

According to Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department, patrol officers and detectives apprehended DeArin Thomas, 25, of Lima, at approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Stechschulte said investigators conducted an operation, which began several hours before Thomas was apprehended, on a hangout known to be frequented by the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop on the east side of the city.

Thomas is wanted in the shooting death of Davohn Godsey, who was shot more than once and was found dead on the floor of the Gas Station Bar, 126 E. North St., on July 5. A second individual, 30-year-old Marlon Godsey, also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

Witnesses told police an argument broke out inside the bar, and the combatants began firing shots.

The Gas Station Bar is located in the same building as the former G-Spot Bar, the site of multiple shootings last year. Bisman Investment Co., the owners of the G-Spot Bar, shut the facility down in July 2016 in advance of pending legal action from the city. The building was purchased in November by Thelma Banks, of Lima, according to the Allen County Auditor’s Office.

Lima 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn announced earlier this year that he was contributing $1,000 to a reward fund for information leading to arrests and convictions for the shooting death of Godsey and two other unrelated recent incidents of violence.

“We can’t let this continue to go on. We’ve got to come together to let police know where the guns are coming from,” Glenn said at the time.

DeArin Thomas http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_DeArin-Thomas.jpg DeArin Thomas