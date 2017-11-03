Police seek info in Thursday night stabbing of Lima man

LIMA — Police are searching for a suspect in a Thursday night stabbing that sent a 20-year-old Lima man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department, officers were dispatched to Lima Memorial Health System at approximately 11:20 p.m. Thursday in reference to a stabbing victim who had been brought to the emergency room for treatment.

Tamoze Thornton was transported to the hospital by family members after being the target of an apparently unprovoked knife attacked by an unknown black male in the 600 block of Harrison Street. Thornton was stabbed in the neck, police said.

The suspect was described by police as a dark-complexioned black male in his late 30s or early 40s, with a medium build and wearing all dark clothing. The suspect was said to be attempting to sell a computer tablet prior to the attack.

Anyone has information about the suspect or the incident are asked to contact Stechschulte at the Lima Police Department at 419-221-5181 or Crimestoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).