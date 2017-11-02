Allen Sheriff’s office releases October activity report

LIMA — Deputies from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded during the month of October to 23 assaults, nine burglaries, 36 thefts and one incident each of robbery and rape.

Monthly statistics for the department were released Thursday.

Of the 23 assaults investigated by deputies, 12 originated in Lima and six were in Elida. Two reports of assaults were received from persons in both Harrod and Cairo and one call came from Beaverdam.

Two burglaries and/or breaking and entering incidents were investigated in Lima, two reports came from Elida and one originated in Lafayette. A reported rape/sexual assault was investigated in Elida.

The single robbery call came from Lima.

The majority of theft calls, 18, came from Lima and 14 originated from Elida. One incident each was investigated in Bluffton, Gomer, Delphos and Lafayette.