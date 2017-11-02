St. Marys Kmart to close

ST. MARYS — Sears Holdings announced Thursday it is closing 45 Kmart stores, including the one in St. Marys, and 18 Sears stores as it “continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base,” stated a news release. “We will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size. In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.

The stores will be closing in late January 2018.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Nov. 9.

Besides the St. Marys Kmart, operations in Cleveland, Oregon, Austintown and Hillsboro will shut down.

No Ohio Sears stores are part of the planned closing.