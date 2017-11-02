Village, township, BOE seats up for grabs in Auglaize County

Voters in Auglaize County will find a mixed bag when they head to the polls Tuesday. Depending upon where they cast their ballots, voters will in some cases find crowded races for village council, school board and township races. In other races there are fewer candidates than there are offices to be filled.

The most hotly-contested race in this year’s election comes in Buckland, Auglaize County’s smallest village. In a town of slightly more than 200 residents, seven are seeking four seats to on the village council and two are candidates for mayor.

Incumbent village council representatives Leann Rich, Jay Miller and Scott May will be joined on the ballot by Savanna Freytag, Lonnie John, Rusty Jones and Deb Neace. In the race for mayor, incumbent Timothy Detty is being challenged by Daniel Lambert.

St. Marys

Voters in the city of St. Marys will find familiar faces in all the familiar places as incumbents for all municipal offices are seeking re-election, all without opposition.

Council president James Harris, a Republican, and treasurer Dennis Pfeffenberger, a Democrat, are assured of re-election to their respective positions. The three incumbent at-large members of city council — Republicans Robert Fitzgerald, Todd Fleagle and Daniel Uhlenhake — are also unopposed. Likewise, all of the incumbent ward representatives in the city will be returned to their council seats: John Bubp, a Republican in the 1st Ward; Kenneth Koverman, a Democrat in the 2nd Ward; James Christman, a Republican, in the 3rd Ward; and Robin Willoughby, a Democrat, in the 4th Ward.

Wapakoneta

While there are new faces on the ballot for municipal offices in the city of Wapakoneta, there are no contested races to be decided Tuesday.

Incumbent Stephen Henderson, a Republican, is unopposed in his bid for re-election as president of the Wapakoneta City Council. Also unopposed is incumbent city treasurer Barbara Steinke, a Democrat.

Each of the four ward seats on Wapakoneta City Council will be filled by an incumbent who is unopposed: James Neumeier, a Democrat, in the 1st Ward; Daniel Lee, a Republican, in the 2nd Ward; Bonnie Wurst, no affiliation listed, in the 3rd Ward; and Chad Doll, a Republican, in the 4th Ward.

Three new faces will join the council as at-large representatives. Republicans Chad Dunlap and Terry Campbell, along with Democrat Rodney Metz, are unopposed in seeking two-year terms. Incumbents Rachel Barber, Randy Fisher and Daniel Graf decided not to seek re-election.

New Bremen

Four incumbent candidates are seeking four seats on the New Bremen Village Council. Guaranteed re-election are Dennis Burnell, James Kronenberger Jr., Donald Kuck and Robert Parker.

New Knoxville

Two newcomers are seeking two available seats on the New Knoxville Village Council. Incumbents Robert Jaynes and Jeffrey Henschen opted not to seek re-election. Michael Kaup and Duane Stienecker have filed as candidates for the open seats.

Minster

Two incumbents and one newcomer are the only three candidates for four open seats on the Minster Village Council. Joining incumbent Paul Enneking and Ricky Schwartz on the ballot will be Curt Albers. Incumbents Steven Kitzmiller and Craig Oldiges opted not to seek re-election.

Cridersville

Only one candidate filed as a candidate for a Cridersville Village Council seat, leaving three seats unfilled at the conclusion of voting on Nov. 7. The lone candidate for four open seats on council is Frank Oen. Incumbents Shirley Anderson, Robert Conner, Paul Lynch and Eric West opted not to see re-election.

Waynesfield

Five candidates — just one of whom is an incumbent — are seeking four seats on the Waynesfield Village Council. Vicki Zimmerman is the lone current member of the council who is seeking re-election on Tuesday. She will be joined on the ballot by Rhonda Knox, William Motter, Robert Neely and Scott Newland. Incumbents Richard Hardin and Sharon Ewing are not seeking re-election.

BOARDS OF EDUCATION

Wapakoneta schools: Four candidates are seeking two seats on the school board. Incumbents William Sammetinger and Brent Schwartz are joined on the ballot by newcomers Brian Cossel and Gregg Ruppert. Joshua Little, who is holding a seat on the board via appointment, is the lone candidate to complete the unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, 2019. Incumbents Patrick Gibson and Ronald Mertz opted not to seek re-election.

St. Marys schools: Incumbents Travis Kuenning, Bob Valentine and Karl Dammeyer and newcomers Ron Wilker and Chris Falk are seeking three seats on the board.

New Knoxville schools: Incumbents Ryan Miltner, Brian Lammers and Shawn Egbert are seeking the three seats on the school board.

New Bremen schools: Shelly Busse is the lone incumbent among five candidates seeking three seats on the school board. Other candidates include Steve Vonderhaar, Suzanne Wells, Michele Baumbauer and Valerie Mumaw. Incumbents Thomas Paul and Doug Hall opted not to see re-election.

Minster schools: Only one candidate filed for the three vacant seats on the school board. Incumbent Constance Meiring is the lone hopeful whose name will appear on the ballot. Incumbents Jeffry Monnin and John Heitbrink did not seek re-eleciton.

Waynesfield-Goshen schools: Incumbent David Pepple and newcomer Kevin Ewing are the two candidates for two school board seats. Incumbent Jeff Schultz elected not to run.

Auglaize County Governing Board of Education Service Center: Incumbents Linda Kitzmiller and Holly Turner and newcomer Matt Dwenger are seeking two seats on the board.

TOWNSHIPS

The following candidates are seeking two trustee positions in each township:

Clay – Jerry Shipp and Anthony Elsass.

Duchouquet – John Limbert, Rick Place, Jeff Schaub, Dwight Steinke and Steve Bauer.

German – David Albers and Robert Heitkamp.

Goshen – Tim Doty and Brian Myers.

Jackson – Kenneth Sommer and James Steinemann. Matt Olberding is the lone candidate to fill an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2019.

Logan – Tom Elsass, Sam Kellerman and Anthony Lochard.

Moulton – Dean Kentner and Patrick Schneider.

Noble – Brian Cook and Grant Shaner.

Pusheta – John Kaeck and Jim Schaub.

St. Marys – David Eversman, Allen Imwalle and Chad Elshoff.

Salem – Jeff Pratte and Richard Seibert.

Union – Keith Jahnke and Mark Waitman.

Washington – Tim Becher.

Wayne – Kevin Sidener, Larry Sutherland and Timothy Billings.

SUNDAY SALES

Voters in New Bremen will decide the fate of two ballot options involving the sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor between the hours of 11 a.m. and midnight on Sunday. The issues were placed on the ballot by owners of Lock One Theater and 17 West restaurant in downtown New Bremen.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/Election2017.pdf http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Election2017.jpg