ChamberFest: Casino night

LIMA — The Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s ChamberFest is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers of the year.

The event is a chance to promote small business and the programs the chamber offers.

The casino-themed night gives member businesses a chance to relax and enjoy a night of fun.

“It’s good eats, good entertainment and it’s fun, it really is fun, said Jed Metzger, president and CEO of the Lima chamber.

“It’s a real important night for networking for our members, number one, number two, it does raise money for chamber programs and provides those opportunities for small businesses so that’s pretty much why we do this event but it’s moreso we try to encourage our employers to invite their employees to come pay for them to have a good time,” said Metzger.

“I know one company, they used to do Christmas parties. This is their Christmas party. They pay for all of their employees to come and they bring 20-25 people and they make a night out of it,” he said.

Metzger says there was plenty to do at ChamberFest.

“We have all kinds of things from blackjack to Texas Hold-em to roulette. We have a football toss for those who don’t like to gamble,” he said.

There was also a silent auction and a live auction and a chance to sample food from local restaurants and catering services.

“We just try to find something that’s appropriate for everybody,” he said.

Of course the big event is the Golden Ticket, where the top prize in the reverse raffle was $10,000.

“We usually raise over $20,000 net. This year it might be even more depending on the reverse raffle,” Metzger said.

He says this event helps the small businesses in the area.

“Well we have our LEADS group, of course. We have four of those. We had a Google workshop last week. We provide value-added services such as if they’re part of our worker’s comp program. We have a health program with Anthem which also gives them a discount off the retail market. Anything we can do to help their bottom line,” Metzger added.

The networking part of ChamberFest has resulted in businesses being born through the connections made.

“I can’t tell you how many people, just by coming to chamber events and talking to other people have built their businesses,” he said.

People at ChamberFest enjoy a taste of local cuisine.

Event helps fund Chamber of Commerce programs

By Sam Shriver sshriver@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

